Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


The moment Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder to retain WBC, Ring magazine and lineal heavyweight titles (videos)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - British boxer, Tyson Fury knocked out his American rival, Deontay Wilder on Saturday morning, October 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada to retain his WBC,Lineal and Ring Magazine heavyweight titles.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder: Anthony Joshua predicts heavyweight clash Daily Post:
Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder: Anthony Joshua predicts heavyweight clash
PHOTOS: Fury Knocks Out Wilder To Retain Heavyweight Boxing Crown Tyson Fury retained his WBC heavyweight boxing crown on Sunday with a dramatic 11th round knockout of Deontay Wilder. The fight took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Credit: AFP The Punch:
PHOTOS: Fury Knocks Out Wilder To Retain Heavyweight Boxing Crown Tyson Fury retained his WBC heavyweight boxing crown on Sunday with a dramatic 11th round knockout of Deontay Wilder. The fight took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Credit: AFP
Fury Knocks Out Wilder To Retain WBC Title Complete Sports:
Fury Knocks Out Wilder To Retain WBC Title
Trilogy Bout: Will Fury picks up where he left? Vanguard News:
Trilogy Bout: Will Fury picks up where he left?
Fury retains WBC world heavyweight title as Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba loses in undercard AIT:
Fury retains WBC world heavyweight title as Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba loses in undercard
I PM News:
I'm the greatest heavyweight of my era, Tyson Fury says - P.M. News
Tyson Fury knocks out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round Oyo Gist:
Tyson Fury knocks out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round
Boxing: Tyson Fury knocks out Deontay Wilder to retain WBC heavyweight title Nigerian Eye:
Boxing: Tyson Fury knocks out Deontay Wilder to retain WBC heavyweight title
Tyson Fury knocked out American, Deontay Wilder, to retain his heavyweight, Ring magazine and Lineal belt. Gist Reel:
Tyson Fury knocked out American, Deontay Wilder, to retain his heavyweight, Ring magazine and Lineal belt.
Fury Knocks Out Wilder To Retain WBC Crown In Heavyweight Classic Global Village Extra:
Fury Knocks Out Wilder To Retain WBC Crown In Heavyweight Classic
#FurtWilder3: Time And How To Watch Tyson Fury Vs Deontay Wilder Trilogy Full Fight Card The Genius Media:
#FurtWilder3: Time And How To Watch Tyson Fury Vs Deontay Wilder Trilogy Full Fight Card
Deontay Wilder complains about Tyson Fury’s gloves ahead of fight Edujandon:
Deontay Wilder complains about Tyson Fury’s gloves ahead of fight
Fury knocks out Wilder to retain WBC crown in heavyweight classic Within Nigeria:
Fury knocks out Wilder to retain WBC crown in heavyweight classic
Fury Knocks Out Wilder To Retain WBC Crown In Heavyweight Classic Tori News:
Fury Knocks Out Wilder To Retain WBC Crown In Heavyweight Classic


   More Picks
1 The moment Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder to retain WBC, Ring magazine and lineal heavyweight titles (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
2 PDP, APC have led Nigeria astray for 21 years – Attairu Jega - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
3 12.5kg cooking gas may sell for N10,000 by Dec, say marketers - The Punch, 8 hours ago
4 Marriage is a high achievement and an accomplishment - Socialite, PrettyMike opines - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 We're determined to reduce social inequality, unemployment, say APC Govs - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
6 2Baba Vs. Brymo: This Journey Won’t End Well For You, Jaywon Admonishes Brymo - Gist Lovers, 13 hours ago
7 2022 World Cup qualifiers: Super Eagles ready to tackle Les Fauves in Douala - National Accord, 7 hours ago
8 260 Cadets Graduate After Six Years Training At NDA - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
9 Heavy presence of security personnel as Plateau holds LG polls - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 Filmmaker Fred Amata celebrates sister who is about to get married for the first time at the age of 60 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info