News at a Glance
The moment Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder to retain WBC, Ring magazine and lineal heavyweight titles (videos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- British boxer, Tyson Fury knocked out his American rival, Deontay Wilder on Saturday morning, October 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada to retain his WBC,Lineal and Ring Magazine heavyweight titles.
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder: Anthony Joshua predicts heavyweight clash
The Punch:
PHOTOS: Fury Knocks Out Wilder To Retain Heavyweight Boxing Crown Tyson Fury retained his WBC heavyweight boxing crown on Sunday with a dramatic 11th round knockout of Deontay Wilder. The fight took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Credit: AFP
Complete Sports:
Fury Knocks Out Wilder To Retain WBC Title
Vanguard News:
Trilogy Bout: Will Fury picks up where he left?
AIT:
Fury retains WBC world heavyweight title as Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba loses in undercard
PM News:
I'm the greatest heavyweight of my era, Tyson Fury says - P.M. News
Oyo Gist:
Tyson Fury knocks out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round
Nigerian Eye:
Boxing: Tyson Fury knocks out Deontay Wilder to retain WBC heavyweight title
Gist Reel:
Tyson Fury knocked out American, Deontay Wilder, to retain his heavyweight, Ring magazine and Lineal belt.
Global Village Extra:
Fury Knocks Out Wilder To Retain WBC Crown In Heavyweight Classic
The Genius Media:
#FurtWilder3: Time And How To Watch Tyson Fury Vs Deontay Wilder Trilogy Full Fight Card
Edujandon:
Deontay Wilder complains about Tyson Fury’s gloves ahead of fight
Within Nigeria:
Fury knocks out Wilder to retain WBC crown in heavyweight classic
Tori News:
Fury Knocks Out Wilder To Retain WBC Crown In Heavyweight Classic
More Picks
1
The moment Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder to retain WBC, Ring magazine and lineal heavyweight titles (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
2
PDP, APC have led Nigeria astray for 21 years – Attairu Jega -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
3
12.5kg cooking gas may sell for N10,000 by Dec, say marketers -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
4
Marriage is a high achievement and an accomplishment - Socialite, PrettyMike opines -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
5
We're determined to reduce social inequality, unemployment, say APC Govs -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
6
2Baba Vs. Brymo: This Journey Won’t End Well For You, Jaywon Admonishes Brymo -
Gist Lovers,
13 hours ago
7
2022 World Cup qualifiers: Super Eagles ready to tackle Les Fauves in Douala -
National Accord,
7 hours ago
8
260 Cadets Graduate After Six Years Training At NDA -
Channels Television,
21 hours ago
9
Heavy presence of security personnel as Plateau holds LG polls -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
10
Filmmaker Fred Amata celebrates sister who is about to get married for the first time at the age of 60 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
