IPOB, Yoruba Nation Agitators, Bandit Terrorists All Treated Alike – FG
News photo Naija News  - The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has dismissed reports that security agents treats bandits differently from secessionists agitators. According to the minister, preferential treatment is not given to any violent group.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

