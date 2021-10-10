Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Super Tucano jets changing tide of terror fight, says FG
News photo The Guardian  - The Federal Government has taken delivery of 10 of the 12 A-29 Super Tucano fighter jets expected from the U.S. and their deployment has changed the tide in the fight against terror in Nigeria.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

