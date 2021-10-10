Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lai: No preferential treatment for bandits, secessionists -- they're all criminals
News photo The Cable  - Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, says that there is no preferential treatment for either bandits, insurgents or secessionists.

24 hours ago
