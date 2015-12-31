Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


19 traders including two biological brothers killed as bandits attack Sokoto market
Linda Ikeji Blog  - At least 19 traders were killed by bandits who attacked a weekly market at Unguwan Lalle in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State. 

 

It was gathered that the attackers

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bandits, vigilantes kill 32 people in two attacks in Sokoto Premium Times:
Bandits, vigilantes kill 32 people in two attacks in Sokoto
19 Traders Including Two Biological Brothers Killed As Bandits Attack Sokoto Market Republican Nigeria:
19 Traders Including Two Biological Brothers Killed As Bandits Attack Sokoto Market
19 traders including two brothers killed as bandits attack Sokoto market Within Nigeria:
19 traders including two brothers killed as bandits attack Sokoto market
19 Traders Including Two Biological Brothers Killed As Bandits Attack Sokoto Market Tori News:
19 Traders Including Two Biological Brothers Killed As Bandits Attack Sokoto Market


   More Picks
1 Teebillz welcomes a baby boy with partner - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Toke Makinwa announced as host of Gulder Ultimate Search, and the fans are torn - YNaija, 16 hours ago
3 If I meet Mr Right and he's not comfortable with me being on social media, I'm ready to delete all my social media accounts to make him happy - Princess Shyngle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Central African Republic vs Nigeria: All you need to know, TV schedule - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho spends 49th birthday in detention - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
6 'He's a sore loser, an idiot' - Tyson Fury blasts Deontay Wilder for refusing to embrace or shake him after devastating loss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
7 Viral video: Brutal flogging of Kwara madrasa students stirs social media outrage - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 Colombian nun freed four years after being kidnapped by jihadists in Mali - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 COVID-19 kills 20 Nigerians in five days – NCDC Report - The Nation, 24 hours ago
10 Uzodinma congratulates Isiguzo on re-election as NUJ President - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info