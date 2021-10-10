Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Viral video: Brutal flogging of Kwara madrasa students stirs social media outrage
News photo The Punch  - A video is currently making the rounds on social media which shows some madrasa students in Kwara State being brutally flogged as a form of punishment by some senior students of the institution.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

