Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho spends 49th birthday in detention Daily Post - Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, is 49 years old today. Friends, relatives and supporters are singing his praise on and off social media for “bravery” and the push for the exit of Yoruba people from Nigeria. The ...



News Credibility Score: 99%