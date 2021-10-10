Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nursing mother, daughter abducted as bandits break into Adamawa police station
News photo Daily Trust  - Suspected kidnappers have attacked Ngurore Police station in Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa state and abducted a nursing mother in the area.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen Attack Adamawa Police Station, Kidnap Mother, Daughter This Day:
Gunmen Attack Adamawa Police Station, Kidnap Mother, Daughter
Suspected kidnappers abduct nursing mother in Adamawa Daily Post:
Suspected kidnappers abduct nursing mother in Adamawa
Gunmen Attack Adamawa Police Station Independent:
Gunmen Attack Adamawa Police Station
Bandits Break Into Adamawa Police Station abduct Nursing Mother, Daughter Oyo Gist:
Bandits Break Into Adamawa Police Station abduct Nursing Mother, Daughter
Kidnappers attack Police station, abduct nursing mother, daughter in Adamawa Champion Newspapers:
Kidnappers attack Police station, abduct nursing mother, daughter in Adamawa
Suspected kidnappers abduct nursing mother in Adamawa Nigerian Eye:
Suspected kidnappers abduct nursing mother in Adamawa
Suspected kidnappers attack Police Station, abduct nursing mother The Eagle Online:
Suspected kidnappers attack Police Station, abduct nursing mother
Nursing Mother, Daughter Abducted As Bandits Break Into Adamawa Police Station Infotrust News:
Nursing Mother, Daughter Abducted As Bandits Break Into Adamawa Police Station
Bizarre: Terror bandits break into Adamawa Police station, abduct nursing mother, daughter in simultaneous attack Global Upfront:
Bizarre: Terror bandits break into Adamawa Police station, abduct nursing mother, daughter in simultaneous attack


   More Picks
1 Toke Makinwa announced as host of Gulder Ultimate Search, and the fans are torn - YNaija, 19 hours ago
2 'He's a sore loser, an idiot' - Tyson Fury blasts Deontay Wilder for refusing to embrace or shake him after devastating loss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Nursing mother, daughter abducted as bandits break into Adamawa police station - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
4 Viral video: Brutal flogging of Kwara madrasa students stirs social media outrage - The Punch, 20 hours ago
5 Lai: No preferential treatment for bandits, secessionists -- they're all criminals - The Cable, 21 hours ago
6 Pandora Papers: Investigation Reveals How Bishop Oyedepo Set Up Company For Wife, Children In Tax Haven - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
7 Super Tucano jets changing tide of terror fight, says FG - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
8 ‘She can’t stay in a man’s house’ Actress Tonto Dikeh shares interesting facts about herself - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Comedian Mr Macaroni reacts to rumour of not graduating from the university by producing his certificate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 NNPC Ready to Invest in Road Construction, Calls Tanker Drivers to Shelve Strike - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info