Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Dr Shekaru Angyu,Chairman Taraba State Council Of Traditional Rulers Dies
Infotrust News  - The Paramount and Supreme Ruler of the Jukun Race and Chairman Taraba State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Majesty, Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa Ibi, Kuvyo II CON has joined his ancestors.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Taraba The News Guru:
Taraba's top traditional ruler dies
Supreme Ruler Of Jukun And Chairman Of Taraba State Council Of Traditional Rulers Is Dead Naija News:
Supreme Ruler Of Jukun And Chairman Of Taraba State Council Of Traditional Rulers Is Dead
Oh No! Supreme Ruler Of Junkun Race, Aku Uka Of Wukari In Taraba Is Dead Republican Nigeria:
Oh No! Supreme Ruler Of Junkun Race, Aku Uka Of Wukari In Taraba Is Dead


   More Picks
1 Teebillz welcomes a baby boy with partner - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Toke Makinwa announced as host of Gulder Ultimate Search, and the fans are torn - YNaija, 10 hours ago
3 If I meet Mr Right and he's not comfortable with me being on social media, I'm ready to delete all my social media accounts to make him happy - Princess Shyngle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Pandora Papers: Investigation Reveals How Bishop Oyedepo Set Up Company For Wife, Children In Tax Haven - Sahara Reporters, 3 hours ago
5 2022 World Cup qualifiers: Super Eagles ready to tackle Les Fauves in Douala - National Accord, 21 hours ago
6 Central African Republic vs Nigeria: All you need to know, TV schedule - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
7 Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho spends 49th birthday in detention - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
8 NNPC Ready to Invest in Road Construction, Calls Tanker Drivers to Shelve Strike - P.M. News - PM News, 7 hours ago
9 Viral video: Brutal flogging of Kwara madrasa students stirs social media outrage - The Punch, 11 hours ago
10 'He's a sore loser, an idiot' - Tyson Fury blasts Deontay Wilder for refusing to embrace or shake him after devastating loss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info