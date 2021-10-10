Post News
Fresh News
News at a Glance
Subscribers still experiencing downtime should restart their phones -MTN
The Punch
- Subscribers still experiencing downtime should restart their phones -MTN
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Oyo Gist:
Subscribers Still Experiencing Downtime Should Restart Their Phones – MTN
The Eagle Online:
Subscribers still experiencing downtime should restart their phones – MTN
Republican Nigeria:
Subscribers Still Experiencing Downtime Should Restart Their Phones
Tori News:
Subscribers Still Experiencing Downtime Should Restart Their Phones - MTN
More Picks
1
Teebillz welcomes a baby boy with partner -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
Marriage is a high achievement and an accomplishment - Socialite, PrettyMike opines -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Toke Makinwa announced as host of Gulder Ultimate Search, and the fans are torn -
YNaija,
7 hours ago
4
If I meet Mr Right and he's not comfortable with me being on social media, I'm ready to delete all my social media accounts to make him happy - Princess Shyngle -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
5
2022 World Cup qualifiers: Super Eagles ready to tackle Les Fauves in Douala -
National Accord,
17 hours ago
6
Central African Republic vs Nigeria: All you need to know, TV schedule -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
7
Petroleum tanker drivers to begin nationwide strike on Monday because of bad roads -
Pulse Nigeria,
21 hours ago
8
'He's a sore loser, an idiot' - Tyson Fury blasts Deontay Wilder for refusing to embrace or shake him after devastating loss -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
9
Uzodinma congratulates Isiguzo on re-election as NUJ President -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
10
NCDC reports 137 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths -
The Guardian,
11 hours ago
