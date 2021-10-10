Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Neymar Reveals 2022 World Cup In Qatar Will Be His Last Ever For Brazil
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Qatar 2022 will be my last World Cup, says Neymar The Punch:
Qatar 2022 will be my last World Cup, says Neymar
Neymar hints at int Vanguard News:
Neymar hints at int'l retirement, says Qatar World Cup could be his last
Qatar 2022: “I Think It’s My Last World Cup” – Neymar The Will:
Qatar 2022: “I Think It’s My Last World Cup” – Neymar
Neymar reveals how 2022 World Cup could be his last Republican Nigeria:
Neymar reveals how 2022 World Cup could be his last


   More Picks
1 Teebillz welcomes a baby boy with partner - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Marriage is a high achievement and an accomplishment - Socialite, PrettyMike opines - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Toke Makinwa announced as host of Gulder Ultimate Search, and the fans are torn - YNaija, 7 hours ago
4 If I meet Mr Right and he's not comfortable with me being on social media, I'm ready to delete all my social media accounts to make him happy - Princess Shyngle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 2022 World Cup qualifiers: Super Eagles ready to tackle Les Fauves in Douala - National Accord, 17 hours ago
6 Central African Republic vs Nigeria: All you need to know, TV schedule - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Petroleum tanker drivers to begin nationwide strike on Monday because of bad roads - Pulse Nigeria, 21 hours ago
8 'He's a sore loser, an idiot' - Tyson Fury blasts Deontay Wilder for refusing to embrace or shake him after devastating loss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 Uzodinma congratulates Isiguzo on re-election as NUJ President - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
10 NCDC reports 137 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info