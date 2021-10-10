2022 WCQ: Balogun, Osimhen On Target As Super Eagles Pip CAR 2-0 In Douala

The Super Eagles revived their hopes of securing a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following a 2-0 win against the Wild Beasts of Central African Republic at the Stade Omnisport in Japoma, Douala on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.



