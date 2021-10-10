Buhari's Aide, Sarki Abba Loses Mother

News Credibility Score: 99% Sahara Reporters - Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari's Personal Assistant on Domestic Affairs, Sarki Abba has lost his mother, Hajiya Aisha.Aisha died at the age of 96 in Yola, the capital of Adamawa state, Sunday afternoon.