Buhari's Aide, Sarki Abba Loses Mother
Sahara Reporters  - Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari's Personal Assistant on Domestic Affairs, Sarki Abba has lost his mother, Hajiya Aisha.
Aisha died at the age of 96 in Yola, the capital of Adamawa state, Sunday afternoon.







4 hours ago
