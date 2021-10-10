Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria Can Only Overcome Current Challenges If We Unite As One – Osinbajo
News photo Independent  - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that the only way Nigeria can overcome its current challenges is when Nigerians unite as one people.

