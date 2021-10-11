Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Mbappe scores controversial goal to beat Spain in Nations League final
Kylian Mbappe fired a contentious winner as France came from behind to beat Spain in the Nations League final. Spain had taken the lead through Mikel Oyarzabal, who beat defender Dayot Upamecano to finish past Hugo Lloris. But ...

3 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Toke Makinwa announced as host of Gulder Ultimate Search, and the fans are torn - YNaija, 19 hours ago
2 'He's a sore loser, an idiot' - Tyson Fury blasts Deontay Wilder for refusing to embrace or shake him after devastating loss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Nursing mother, daughter abducted as bandits break into Adamawa police station - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
4 Viral video: Brutal flogging of Kwara madrasa students stirs social media outrage - The Punch, 20 hours ago
5 Lai: No preferential treatment for bandits, secessionists -- they're all criminals - The Cable, 21 hours ago
6 Pandora Papers: Investigation Reveals How Bishop Oyedepo Set Up Company For Wife, Children In Tax Haven - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
7 Super Tucano jets changing tide of terror fight, says FG - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
8 ‘She can’t stay in a man’s house’ Actress Tonto Dikeh shares interesting facts about herself - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Comedian Mr Macaroni reacts to rumour of not graduating from the university by producing his certificate - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 NNPC Ready to Invest in Road Construction, Calls Tanker Drivers to Shelve Strike - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
