Facebook proposes feature to 'nudge' teens away from harmful content
News photo The Punch  - A Facebook executive said Sunday that the company would introduce new measures on its apps to prompt teens away from harmful content, as U.S lawmakers scrutinize how Facebook and subsidiaries like Instagram affect young people's mental health.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

