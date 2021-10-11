Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osinbajo: No Region Better Off On Its Own — We’re Strong As One Nation
News photo Information Nigeria  - Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has expressed that Nigeria is better off as one nation, as regions in the country won’t be in positions of advantage if they decide to stand on their own.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

No Region Better Off On Its Own, We’re Strong As One Nation — Osinbajo Naija Loaded:
No Region Better Off On Its Own, We’re Strong As One Nation — Osinbajo
‘We are strong as one nation’ – Osinbajo insists Nigeria’s unity Within Nigeria:
‘We are strong as one nation’ – Osinbajo insists Nigeria’s unity
‘We are strong as one nation’ – Osinbajo insists Nigeria’s unity Tunde Ednut:
‘We are strong as one nation’ – Osinbajo insists Nigeria’s unity
No region better-off on its own Osinbajo reveals Republican Nigeria:
No region better-off on its own Osinbajo reveals


   More Picks
1 Pandora Papers: Investigation Reveals How Bishop Oyedepo Set Up Company For Wife, Children In Tax Haven - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
2 Toke Makinwa announced as host of Gulder Ultimate Search, and the fans are torn - YNaija, 22 hours ago
3 'He's a sore loser, an idiot' - Tyson Fury blasts Deontay Wilder for refusing to embrace or shake him after devastating loss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Lai: No preferential treatment for bandits, secessionists -- they're all criminals - The Cable, 24 hours ago
5 Actor Granville Adams dies at 58 after long battle with cancer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 Nursing mother, daughter abducted as bandits break into Adamawa police station - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
7 Viral video: Brutal flogging of Kwara madrasa students stirs social media outrage - The Punch, 24 hours ago
8 Actress Regina Daniels celebrates her birthday with her husband, Ned Nwoko and son, Munir (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Obiano seeks NCAA approval to open Anambra Airport - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
10 Electoral Act: Don't make direct primaries compulsory, Saraki begs NASS - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info