Yul Edochie and wife drop off their daughter as she begins her university education (photos)







Her parents accompanied her to school and shared photos from the school as they announced it's the Linda Ikeji Blog - Yul and May Edochie's first child, Danielle, 16, has gone off to university.Her parents accompanied her to school and shared photos from the school as they announced it's the



News Credibility Score: 99%