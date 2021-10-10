Drug cartel abduct former NDLEA officer in Benue, asks that its member who was arrested be released

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Toke Makinwa announced as host of Gulder Ultimate Search, and the fans are torn - YNaija,
21 hours ago
|
2
|
'He's a sore loser, an idiot' - Tyson Fury blasts Deontay Wilder for refusing to embrace or shake him after devastating loss - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
3
|
Nursing mother, daughter abducted as bandits break into Adamawa police station - Daily Trust,
21 hours ago
|
4
|
Lai: No preferential treatment for bandits, secessionists -- they're all criminals - The Cable,
22 hours ago
|
5
|
Pandora Papers: Investigation Reveals How Bishop Oyedepo Set Up Company For Wife, Children In Tax Haven - Sahara Reporters,
14 hours ago
|
6
|
Electoral Act: Don't make direct primaries compulsory, Saraki begs NASS - Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
|
7
|
‘She can’t stay in a man’s house’ Actress Tonto Dikeh shares interesting facts about herself - Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
18 hours ago
|
8
|
Comedian Mr Macaroni reacts to rumour of not graduating from the university by producing his certificate - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
|
9
|
FG approves new maize variety, Tela Maize for cultivation in Nigeria - Vanguard News,
9 hours ago
|
10
|
NNPC Ready to Invest in Road Construction, Calls Tanker Drivers to Shelve Strike - P.M. News - PM News,
18 hours ago