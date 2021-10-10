Actor Granville Adams dies at 58 after long battle with cancer







The actor, best known for his role as Zahir Arif in HBO's Oz, lost his battle with cancer on Sunday, October 1 Linda Ikeji Blog - American actor, Granville Adams has died at the age of 58.The actor, best known for his role as Zahir Arif in HBO's Oz, lost his battle with cancer on Sunday, October 1



News Credibility Score: 99%