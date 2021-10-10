Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


300,000 Nigerian Young People to be Trained in Film, Television, and Motion Production through KAP Academy and Mastercard Foundation Partnership
Linda Ikeji Blog  - In a landmark partnership announced today, 300,000 Nigerian young people will be trained in film, television, and motion picture production over the next three years.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Mastercard, KAP to Train 300,000 Young Nigerians in Film, Television, Motion Production This Day:
Mastercard, KAP to Train 300,000 Young Nigerians in Film, Television, Motion Production
KAP Academy, Mastercard Foundation To Train 300,000 Young Nigerians In Film, TV, Motion Production Independent:
KAP Academy, Mastercard Foundation To Train 300,000 Young Nigerians In Film, TV, Motion Production
300,000 Nigerian Young People to be Trained in Film, Television, and Motion Production City People Magazine:
300,000 Nigerian Young People to be Trained in Film, Television, and Motion Production
300,000 Nigerian Young People to be Trained in Film, Television, and Motion Production through KAP Academy and Mastercard Foundation Partnership Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
300,000 Nigerian Young People to be Trained in Film, Television, and Motion Production through KAP Academy and Mastercard Foundation Partnership


   More Picks
1 Pandora Papers: Investigation Reveals How Bishop Oyedepo Set Up Company For Wife, Children In Tax Haven - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
2 Toke Makinwa announced as host of Gulder Ultimate Search, and the fans are torn - YNaija, 22 hours ago
3 'He's a sore loser, an idiot' - Tyson Fury blasts Deontay Wilder for refusing to embrace or shake him after devastating loss - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Lai: No preferential treatment for bandits, secessionists -- they're all criminals - The Cable, 24 hours ago
5 Actor Granville Adams dies at 58 after long battle with cancer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 Nursing mother, daughter abducted as bandits break into Adamawa police station - Daily Trust, 23 hours ago
7 Viral video: Brutal flogging of Kwara madrasa students stirs social media outrage - The Punch, 24 hours ago
8 Actress Regina Daniels celebrates her birthday with her husband, Ned Nwoko and son, Munir (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Obiano seeks NCAA approval to open Anambra Airport - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
10 Electoral Act: Don't make direct primaries compulsory, Saraki begs NASS - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info