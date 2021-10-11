Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
22-year-old man arrested for allegedly attempting to rape his married cousin
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Police have arrested a 22-year-old man on allegation that he attempted to rape his 24-year-old married cousin in Dedza, Malawi.
The suspect has been identified as Sitifano Yosefi from
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
