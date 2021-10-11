Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
We Are ‘Extremely Sorry’ For Network Outage – MTN
The Will
- We Are ‘Extremely Sorry’ For Network Outage – MTN
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Ericsson, Cisco probe MTN service outage
PM News:
‘We are extremely sorry’: MTN issues statement
Republican Nigeria:
Cisco, other probe MTN over network outage
More Picks
1
Pandora Papers: Investigation Reveals How Bishop Oyedepo Set Up Company For Wife, Children In Tax Haven -
Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
2
Actor Granville Adams dies at 58 after long battle with cancer -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
3
Annie Idibia deactivates her Instagram account amid claims of infidelity -
Correct NG,
7 hours ago
4
Actress Regina Daniels celebrates her birthday with her husband, Ned Nwoko and son, Munir (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
5
Electoral Act: Don't make direct primaries compulsory, Saraki begs NASS -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
6
"You didn't even call her your wife" – Nigerians tackle Ned Nwoko over his birthday message to Regina Daniels -
Yaba Left Online,
8 hours ago
7
Buhari may be Nigeria’s most popular politician in generations – Osinbajo -
Ripples Nigeria,
18 hours ago
8
Falana Compels Malami To Recover $62bn From International Oil Companies Or Face Litigation -
The Cheer News,
12 hours ago
9
Obiano seeks NCAA approval to open Anambra Airport -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
10
Nigeria Can Only Overcome Current Challenges If We Unite As One – Osinbajo -
Independent,
18 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...