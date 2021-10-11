Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Central African Republic 0-2 Nigeria: Key lessons from Super Eagles triumph
News photo Goal Ball Live  - Nigeria would be delighted with the final result as they took on the less-fancied African side (CAR) the Central African Republic in the second leg of their World Cup qualifying match.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Central African Republic vs Nigeria: Referee accused of helping Super Eagles win Daily Post:
Central African Republic vs Nigeria: Referee accused of helping Super Eagles win
2022 WCQ: ‘How Referee Helped Super Eagles Win’ – CAR Coach Complete Sports:
2022 WCQ: ‘How Referee Helped Super Eagles Win’ – CAR Coach
Central African Republic vs Nigeria: Referee accused of helping Super Eagles win My Celebrity & I:
Central African Republic vs Nigeria: Referee accused of helping Super Eagles win
Central African Republic 0-2 Nigeria: Key lessons from Super Eagles triumph Republican Nigeria:
Central African Republic 0-2 Nigeria: Key lessons from Super Eagles triumph
Central African Republic vs Nigeria: Referee accused of helping Super Eagles win Studio CB55:
Central African Republic vs Nigeria: Referee accused of helping Super Eagles win
2022 WCQ: ‘How Referee Helped Super Eagles Win’ – CAR Coach Online Nigeria:
2022 WCQ: ‘How Referee Helped Super Eagles Win’ – CAR Coach


   More Picks
1 Seyi Shay Shares Why Tiwa Savage Is Lucky She Didn’t React To Their Clash In A Bad Way - Too Xclusive, 3 hours ago
2 Female police officer missing after unknown gunmen attack Enugu police station - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Night Club Owner Obi Cubana Hosts BBNaija Stars Angel And Whitemoney.. - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 1 day ago
4 NCC’s regulatory instruments set to facilitate 5G deployment, tackle insecurity - Danbatta - The Eagle Online, 16 hours ago
5 Methodist prelate proposes N25,000 largesse for repentant Boko Haram, bandits - The Punch, 7 hours ago
6 World Bank: Nigeria, other low-income nations piled up $860b debts in 2020 - The Nation, 6 hours ago
7 Reprisal Attack: Military kill 32 terror bandits fleeing from Zamfara, in Niger State, hours after they killed 5 Policemen - Global Upfront, 21 hours ago
8 COVID-19: NCDC registers 9 deaths, 284 new infections | Health | herald.ng - The Herald, 39 mins ago
9 Insecurity aimed at Islamizing Nigeria – Ex-ABU VC, Prof Saror - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 22-year-old man arrested for allegedly attempting to rape his married cousin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info