Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Two killed as area boys fight over ‘settlement money’ in Ibadan
Daily Post  - Two persons were reportedly killed at Oja Igbo area of Ibadan over money given to some area boys as “settlement money” by a clinic. DAILY POST gathered that the two persons were killed at the weekend.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ibadan: Two Area boys are killed in a fight over’settlement money.’ Naija Surf:
Ibadan: Two Area boys are killed in a fight over’settlement money.’
Two Killed As Area Boys Clash Over ‘Settlement Money’ In Ibadan Republican Nigeria:
Two Killed As Area Boys Clash Over ‘Settlement Money’ In Ibadan
Two Killed As Area Boys Clash Over ‘Settlement Money’ In Ibadan Tori News:
Two Killed As Area Boys Clash Over ‘Settlement Money’ In Ibadan


   More Picks
1 Pandora Papers: Investigation Reveals How Bishop Oyedepo Set Up Company For Wife, Children In Tax Haven - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
2 Actor Granville Adams dies at 58 after long battle with cancer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 Annie Idibia deactivates her Instagram account amid claims of infidelity - Correct NG, 7 hours ago
4 Actress Regina Daniels celebrates her birthday with her husband, Ned Nwoko and son, Munir (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 Electoral Act: Don't make direct primaries compulsory, Saraki begs NASS - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
6 "You didn't even call her your wife" – Nigerians tackle Ned Nwoko over his birthday message to Regina Daniels - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
7 Buhari may be Nigeria’s most popular politician in generations – Osinbajo - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
8 Falana Compels Malami To Recover $62bn From International Oil Companies Or Face Litigation - The Cheer News, 12 hours ago
9 Obiano seeks NCAA approval to open Anambra Airport - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
10 Nigeria Can Only Overcome Current Challenges If We Unite As One – Osinbajo - Independent, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info