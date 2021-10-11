Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Vice-President Osinbajo Is As Dangerous As Buhari, They Plot Evils Afflicting Nigeria Together— Activist, Sowore
Sahara Reporters  - Human Rights Activist, Omoyele Sowore has described Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as equally “dangerous” as Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari.
Sowore said President Buhari, alongside the Vice-President plots all the evils affecting Nigeria ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Osinbajo dangerous as Buhari, they plot evils affecting Nigeria together – Sowore Daily Post:
Osinbajo dangerous as Buhari, they plot evils affecting Nigeria together – Sowore
Osinbajo Is As Dangerous As Buhari, Blabbing Up & Down Because Of 2023 – Sowore Oyo Gist:
Osinbajo Is As Dangerous As Buhari, Blabbing Up & Down Because Of 2023 – Sowore
Osinbajo dangerous as Buhari, they plot evils affecting Nigeria together – Sowore Nigerian Eye:
Osinbajo dangerous as Buhari, they plot evils affecting Nigeria together – Sowore
Osinbajo dangerous as Buhari, they plot evils affecting Nigeria together – Sowore My Celebrity & I:
Osinbajo dangerous as Buhari, they plot evils affecting Nigeria together – Sowore
Sowore: Osinbajo is as dangerous as Buhari Republican Nigeria:
Sowore: Osinbajo is as dangerous as Buhari
Osinbajo dangerous as Buhari, they plot evils affecting Nigeria together See Naija:
Osinbajo dangerous as Buhari, they plot evils affecting Nigeria together
Osinbajo Is As Dangerous As Buhari, Blabbing Up & Down Because Of 2023 - Sowore Tori News:
Osinbajo Is As Dangerous As Buhari, Blabbing Up & Down Because Of 2023 - Sowore


   More Picks
1 FG approves new maize variety, Tela Maize for cultivation in Nigeria - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
2 Actor Granville Adams dies at 58 after long battle with cancer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Annie Idibia deactivates her Instagram account amid claims of infidelity - Correct NG, 12 hours ago
4 Night Club Owner Obi Cubana Hosts BBNaija Stars Angel And Whitemoney.. - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 9 hours ago
5 I now like most of the things I used to criticize because I was broke - Adekunle Gold - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 Electoral Act: Don't make direct primaries compulsory, Saraki begs NASS - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
7 Nigeria Can Only Overcome Current Challenges If We Unite As One – Osinbajo - Independent, 22 hours ago
8 Drug cartel abduct former NDLEA officer in Benue, asks that its member who was arrested be released - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 The exchange rate is artificially low ' Osinbajo asks CBN to make the exchange rate reflective of the market - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Insecurity aimed at Islamizing Nigeria – Ex-ABU VC, Prof Saror - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info