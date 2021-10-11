Vice-President Osinbajo Is As Dangerous As Buhari, They Plot Evils Afflicting Nigeria Together— Activist, Sowore



Sahara Reporters - Human Rights Activist, Omoyele Sowore has described Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as equally "dangerous" as Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari. Sowore said President Buhari, alongside the Vice-President plots all the evils affecting Nigeria ...



News Credibility Score: 99%