Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


You Are Not Destined For Music, Focus On Cooking- Actor Uche Maduagwu Tells BBNaija Winner, Whitemoney
Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

“You are not destined for music” – Actor, Uche Maduagwu tells Whitemoney Yaba Left Online:
“You are not destined for music” – Actor, Uche Maduagwu tells Whitemoney
Forget Music, Focus Your Energy On Cooking Business, Uche Maduagwu Tells WhiteMoney News Break:
Forget Music, Focus Your Energy On Cooking Business, Uche Maduagwu Tells WhiteMoney
“You are not destined for music” – Actor, Uche Maduagwu tells Whitemoney Naija Parrot:
“You are not destined for music” – Actor, Uche Maduagwu tells Whitemoney
‘Forget music and focus your energy on cooking business’ Uche Maduagwu issues advice to BBNaija winner, Whitemoney Kemi Filani Blog:
‘Forget music and focus your energy on cooking business’ Uche Maduagwu issues advice to BBNaija winner, Whitemoney


   More Picks
1 Actor Granville Adams dies at 58 after long battle with cancer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 "You didn't even call her your wife" – Nigerians tackle Ned Nwoko over his birthday message to Regina Daniels - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
3 Annie Idibia deactivates her Instagram account amid claims of infidelity - Correct NG, 10 hours ago
4 I now like most of the things I used to criticize because I was broke - Adekunle Gold - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Electoral Act: Don't make direct primaries compulsory, Saraki begs NASS - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
6 Nigeria Can Only Overcome Current Challenges If We Unite As One – Osinbajo - Independent, 21 hours ago
7 Actress Regina Daniels celebrates her birthday with her husband, Ned Nwoko and son, Munir (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Buhari may be Nigeria’s most popular politician in generations – Osinbajo - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
9 Drug cartel abduct former NDLEA officer in Benue, asks that its member who was arrested be released - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Insecurity aimed at Islamizing Nigeria – Ex-ABU VC, Prof Saror - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info