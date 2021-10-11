Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Makinde Swears-In Femi Abass As Oyo State President Of Customary Court of Appeal
Independent  - Independent.ng

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

Makinde swears-in 10 commissioners, president Customary Court of Appeal – The Sun Nigeria
Makinde swears-in 10 commissioners, president Customary Court of Appeal – The Sun Nigeria
Makinde swears-in 10 commissioners, Customary Court president - P.M. News
Makinde swears-in 10 commissioners, Customary Court president - P.M. News
Makinde swears-in 10 Commissioners
Makinde swears-in 10 Commissioners
Governor Makinde swears in newly and re-appointed commissioners
Governor Makinde swears in newly and re-appointed commissioners
Oyo: Makinde inaugurates 10 commissioners, customary court of appeal president
Oyo: Makinde inaugurates 10 commissioners, customary court of appeal president


