Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NDLEA seizes 795kg hard drugs, arrests suspects in Imo
News photo The Punch  - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency seized 794.5kg of hard drugs and arrested 107 suspects in Imo between January and September.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NDLEA seizes 795kg hard drugs, arrests suspects in Imo Vanguard News:
NDLEA seizes 795kg hard drugs, arrests suspects in Imo
NDLEA seizes 795kg hard drugs, arrests suspects in Imo Daily Post:
NDLEA seizes 795kg hard drugs, arrests suspects in Imo
NDLEA seizes 795kg hard drugs, arrests 107 suspects in Imo Peoples Gazette:
NDLEA seizes 795kg hard drugs, arrests 107 suspects in Imo
NDLEA seizes 795kg hard drugs, arrests suspects in Imo The Eagle Online:
NDLEA seizes 795kg hard drugs, arrests suspects in Imo
NDLEA arrests 107 drug dealers, intercepts 795kg of illicit drugs in Imo The Street Journal:
NDLEA arrests 107 drug dealers, intercepts 795kg of illicit drugs in Imo
NDLEA seizes 795kg hard drugs Imo, arrests suspects Pulse Nigeria:
NDLEA seizes 795kg hard drugs Imo, arrests suspects


   More Picks
1 Annie Idibia deactivates her Instagram account amid claims of infidelity - Correct NG, 24 hours ago
2 Female police officer missing after unknown gunmen attack Enugu police station - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Actor Granville Adams dies at 58 after long battle with cancer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Night Club Owner Obi Cubana Hosts BBNaija Stars Angel And Whitemoney.. - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Drug cartel abduct former NDLEA officer in Benue, asks that its member who was arrested be released - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 I now like most of the things I used to criticize because I was broke - Adekunle Gold - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Reprisal Attack: Military kill 32 terror bandits fleeing from Zamfara, in Niger State, hours after they killed 5 Policemen - Global Upfront, 18 hours ago
8 Insecurity aimed at Islamizing Nigeria – Ex-ABU VC, Prof Saror - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 22-year-old man arrested for allegedly attempting to rape his married cousin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 How I Rejected Huge Sum Of Money, Sacrificed My Senate Seat To Stop Obasanjo’s Third Term Bid— Ex-Senate President - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info