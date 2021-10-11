Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Reprisal Attack: Military kill 32 terror bandits fleeing from Zamfara, in Niger State, hours after they killed 5 Policemen
News photo Global Upfront  - The Nigerian security forces on Sunday killed 32 terror bandits fleeing from Zamfara in Niger State, hours after they attacked a security post, killing five policemen who attempted to confront them.


The terror bandits had fled the ...

Troops Engage Fleeing Zamfara Bandits On Niger, Kill 32 Leadership:
Troops Engage Fleeing Zamfara Bandits On Niger, Kill 32
32 bandits killed as troops engage fleeing Zamfara bandits in Niger National Accord:
32 bandits killed as troops engage fleeing Zamfara bandits in Niger
Troops Intercept Fleeing Zamfara Bandits In Niger, Kill 32 The Will:
Troops Intercept Fleeing Zamfara Bandits In Niger, Kill 32
Troops battle Zamfara bandits in Niger, kill 32, lose five operatives The Eagle Online:
Troops battle Zamfara bandits in Niger, kill 32, lose five operatives
Niger: Troops engage fleeing Zamfara bandits, kill 32, lose five policemen MetroStar Nigeria:
Niger: Troops engage fleeing Zamfara bandits, kill 32, lose five policemen
Troops Neutralize 32 Armed Bandits Who Killed 5 Policemen In Niger State Naija News:
Troops Neutralize 32 Armed Bandits Who Killed 5 Policemen In Niger State


