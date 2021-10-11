Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


The exchange rate is artificially low ' Osinbajo asks CBN to make the exchange rate reflective of the market
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria to make the exchange rate reflective of the market as it is artificially low.

44 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

‘The Exchange Rate Is Artificially Low’ — Osinbajo Asks CBN To Devalue Naira Information Nigeria:
‘The Exchange Rate Is Artificially Low’ — Osinbajo Asks CBN To Devalue Naira
‘The exchange rate is artificially low’ — Osinbajo asks CBN to devalue naira Nigerian Eye:
‘The exchange rate is artificially low’ — Osinbajo asks CBN to devalue naira
The exchange rate is artificially low — Osinbajo asks CBN to make the exchange rate reflective of the market Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
The exchange rate is artificially low — Osinbajo asks CBN to make the exchange rate reflective of the market
Nigeria’s official exchange rate ‘artificially low’ – Osinbajo The News Guru:
Nigeria’s official exchange rate ‘artificially low’ – Osinbajo
Osinbajo asks CBN to devalue naira, says exchange rate is artificially low Within Nigeria:
Osinbajo asks CBN to devalue naira, says exchange rate is artificially low
Exchange rate is artificially low – Osinbajo Republican Nigeria:
Exchange rate is artificially low – Osinbajo
Osinbajo asks CBN to devalue naira, says exchange rate is artificially low Tunde Ednut:
Osinbajo asks CBN to devalue naira, says exchange rate is artificially low


   More Picks
1 Actor Granville Adams dies at 58 after long battle with cancer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 "You didn't even call her your wife" – Nigerians tackle Ned Nwoko over his birthday message to Regina Daniels - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
3 Annie Idibia deactivates her Instagram account amid claims of infidelity - Correct NG, 10 hours ago
4 I now like most of the things I used to criticize because I was broke - Adekunle Gold - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Electoral Act: Don't make direct primaries compulsory, Saraki begs NASS - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
6 Nigeria Can Only Overcome Current Challenges If We Unite As One – Osinbajo - Independent, 21 hours ago
7 Actress Regina Daniels celebrates her birthday with her husband, Ned Nwoko and son, Munir (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
8 Buhari may be Nigeria’s most popular politician in generations – Osinbajo - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
9 Drug cartel abduct former NDLEA officer in Benue, asks that its member who was arrested be released - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Insecurity aimed at Islamizing Nigeria – Ex-ABU VC, Prof Saror - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info