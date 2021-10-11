Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I'm in Ekiti governorship race to cater for the forgotten –Segun Oni
News photo The Punch  - Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, on Monday said he was in the state governorship race to work with all stakeholders and cater for the forgotten.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why I Vanguard News:
Why I'm in Ekiti governorship race ― Segun Oni
Why I’m in the Ekiti governorship race – Segun Oni Ripples Nigeria:
Why I’m in the Ekiti governorship race – Segun Oni
Why I joined Ekiti governorship race - Segun Oni - P.M. News PM News:
Why I joined Ekiti governorship race - Segun Oni - P.M. News
I am in Ekiti guber race to cater for the forgotten – Segun Oni — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
I am in Ekiti guber race to cater for the forgotten – Segun Oni — NEWSVERGE
Ex-governor: I’m in the guber race to cater for the forgotten Republican Nigeria:
Ex-governor: I’m in the guber race to cater for the forgotten


   More Picks
1 Actor Granville Adams dies at 58 after long battle with cancer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Night Club Owner Obi Cubana Hosts BBNaija Stars Angel And Whitemoney.. - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Drug cartel abduct former NDLEA officer in Benue, asks that its member who was arrested be released - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 I now like most of the things I used to criticize because I was broke - Adekunle Gold - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 2021 International Day of the Girl Child: Bauchi gov celebrates girl child, vacates seat for 14-year-old Katagum - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
6 Female police officer missing after unknown gunmen attack Enugu police station - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Reprisal Attack: Military kill 32 terror bandits fleeing from Zamfara, in Niger State, hours after they killed 5 Policemen - Global Upfront, 17 hours ago
8 Insecurity aimed at Islamizing Nigeria – Ex-ABU VC, Prof Saror - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
9 22-year-old man arrested for allegedly attempting to rape his married cousin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 The Taliban says U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info