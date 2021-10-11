Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Female police officer missing after unknown gunmen attack Enugu police station
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Police officers in Enugu state are currently in search of a female officer who went missing after known gunmen attacked the Police Divisional Headquarters, Umulokpa, in Uzo-Uwani Local Government

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

