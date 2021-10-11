Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
This site uses cookies.
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
News at a Glance
Bandits Now Demand Cooked Food As Ransom Because Of Hunger In Kaduna—Resident
Sahara Reporters
- Bandits Now Demand Cooked Food As Ransom Because Of Hunger In Kaduna—Resident
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Trent:
Bandits Are Now Demanding Cooked Food As Ransom
News Break:
Bandits Demand Cooked Food As Ransom In Kaduna
Republican Nigeria:
Bandits Now Demanding For Cooked Food As Ransom
Global Upfront:
Bizarre: Terrorists, bandits now demand cooked food as ransom in Kaduna State, amid biting hunger
Tori News:
Insecurity: Bandits Now Demanding For Cooked Food As Ransom
More Picks
1
Actor Granville Adams dies at 58 after long battle with cancer -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
2
"You didn't even call her your wife" – Nigerians tackle Ned Nwoko over his birthday message to Regina Daniels -
Yaba Left Online,
11 hours ago
3
Annie Idibia deactivates her Instagram account amid claims of infidelity -
Correct NG,
10 hours ago
4
I now like most of the things I used to criticize because I was broke - Adekunle Gold -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
5
Electoral Act: Don't make direct primaries compulsory, Saraki begs NASS -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
6
Nigeria Can Only Overcome Current Challenges If We Unite As One – Osinbajo -
Independent,
21 hours ago
7
Actress Regina Daniels celebrates her birthday with her husband, Ned Nwoko and son, Munir (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
8
Buhari may be Nigeria’s most popular politician in generations – Osinbajo -
Ripples Nigeria,
21 hours ago
9
Drug cartel abduct former NDLEA officer in Benue, asks that its member who was arrested be released -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
10
Insecurity aimed at Islamizing Nigeria – Ex-ABU VC, Prof Saror -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
