Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Moment Wizkid’s female fans divide his towel into four parts so they can take his property home (Video)
Kemi Filani Blog  - A video has surfaced on social media which showed some females reportedly to be Wizkid’s fans in Dallas. The video showed the females dividing a towel with a lighter, which reportedly belongs to the Nigerian music youngster.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Moment Wizkid fans used a lighter to divide his towel into four parts after he threw it into the crowd (WATCH) Yaba Left Online:
Moment Wizkid fans used a lighter to divide his towel into four parts after he threw it into the crowd (WATCH)
Moment Wizkid fans used a lighter to divide his towel into four parts after he threw it into the crowd (WATCH) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Moment Wizkid fans used a lighter to divide his towel into four parts after he threw it into the crowd (WATCH)
Moment ladies used lighter to divide Wizkid Gist Reel:
Moment ladies used lighter to divide Wizkid's towel into four parts
Moment Wizkid fans used a lighter to divide his towel into four parts after he threw it into the crowd (WATCH) Naija Parrot:
Moment Wizkid fans used a lighter to divide his towel into four parts after he threw it into the crowd (WATCH)
Moment Wizkid fans used a lighter to divide his towel into four parts after he threw it into the crowd (Video) Luci Post:
Moment Wizkid fans used a lighter to divide his towel into four parts after he threw it into the crowd (Video)


   More Picks
1 FG approves new maize variety, Tela Maize for cultivation in Nigeria - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
2 Actor Granville Adams dies at 58 after long battle with cancer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Annie Idibia deactivates her Instagram account amid claims of infidelity - Correct NG, 13 hours ago
4 Night Club Owner Obi Cubana Hosts BBNaija Stars Angel And Whitemoney.. - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Drug cartel abduct former NDLEA officer in Benue, asks that its member who was arrested be released - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 I now like most of the things I used to criticize because I was broke - Adekunle Gold - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 Electoral Act: Don't make direct primaries compulsory, Saraki begs NASS - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
8 Nigeria Can Only Overcome Current Challenges If We Unite As One – Osinbajo - Independent, 24 hours ago
9 The exchange rate is artificially low ' Osinbajo asks CBN to make the exchange rate reflective of the market - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
10 Insecurity aimed at Islamizing Nigeria – Ex-ABU VC, Prof Saror - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info