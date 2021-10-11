Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Peter Obi blames FG for security breakdown in Anambra
The Punch  - Former governor of Anambra State. Peter Obi, has blamed the Federal Government for the failure of security in the state.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG Should Be Blamed For Security Failure In Anambra Says Peter Obi The Nigeria Lawyer:
FG Should Be Blamed For Security Failure In Anambra Says Peter Obi
FG should be blamed for security failure in Anambra — Peter Obi Nigerian Eye:
FG should be blamed for security failure in Anambra — Peter Obi
Peter Obi blames FG for security breakdown in Anambra Edujandon:
Peter Obi blames FG for security breakdown in Anambra
FG Behind Security Failure In Anambra State - Peter Obi Global Village Extra:
FG Behind Security Failure In Anambra State - Peter Obi
FG should be blamed for security failure in Anambra, says Peter Obi Within Nigeria:
FG should be blamed for security failure in Anambra, says Peter Obi
Buhari Kemi Filani Blog:
Buhari's govt to blame for security breakdown in Anambra state - Peter Obi


   More Picks
1 Annie Idibia deactivates her Instagram account amid claims of infidelity - Correct NG, 16 hours ago
2 Actor Granville Adams dies at 58 after long battle with cancer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Night Club Owner Obi Cubana Hosts BBNaija Stars Angel And Whitemoney.. - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Drug cartel abduct former NDLEA officer in Benue, asks that its member who was arrested be released - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 I now like most of the things I used to criticize because I was broke - Adekunle Gold - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Female police officer missing after unknown gunmen attack Enugu police station - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Reprisal Attack: Military kill 32 terror bandits fleeing from Zamfara, in Niger State, hours after they killed 5 Policemen - Global Upfront, 10 hours ago
8 Insecurity aimed at Islamizing Nigeria – Ex-ABU VC, Prof Saror - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 22-year-old man arrested for allegedly attempting to rape his married cousin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 The Taliban says U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info