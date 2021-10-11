Post News
News at a Glance
Peter Obi blames FG for security breakdown in Anambra
The Punch
- Former governor of Anambra State. Peter Obi, has blamed the Federal Government for the failure of security in the state.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nigeria Lawyer:
FG Should Be Blamed For Security Failure In Anambra Says Peter Obi
Nigerian Eye:
FG should be blamed for security failure in Anambra — Peter Obi
Edujandon:
Peter Obi blames FG for security breakdown in Anambra
Global Village Extra:
FG Behind Security Failure In Anambra State - Peter Obi
Within Nigeria:
FG should be blamed for security failure in Anambra, says Peter Obi
Kemi Filani Blog:
Buhari's govt to blame for security breakdown in Anambra state - Peter Obi
More Picks
1
Annie Idibia deactivates her Instagram account amid claims of infidelity -
Correct NG,
16 hours ago
2
Actor Granville Adams dies at 58 after long battle with cancer -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
Night Club Owner Obi Cubana Hosts BBNaija Stars Angel And Whitemoney.. -
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
13 hours ago
4
Drug cartel abduct former NDLEA officer in Benue, asks that its member who was arrested be released -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
I now like most of the things I used to criticize because I was broke - Adekunle Gold -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
6
Female police officer missing after unknown gunmen attack Enugu police station -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
Reprisal Attack: Military kill 32 terror bandits fleeing from Zamfara, in Niger State, hours after they killed 5 Policemen -
Global Upfront,
10 hours ago
8
Insecurity aimed at Islamizing Nigeria – Ex-ABU VC, Prof Saror -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
9
22-year-old man arrested for allegedly attempting to rape his married cousin -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
10
The Taliban says U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
