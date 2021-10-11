Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Burial: Why I ordered Ndubuisi Kanu’s corpse not to be released – Judge
News photo The Nation  - Justice Christopher Balogun of an Ikeja High Court on Monday gave an insight about why he gave an Order that the corpse of Rear Adm. Ndubuisi Kanu (rtd) should not be released to his family for burial.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Burial: Why I Ordered Ndubuisi Kanu’s Corpse Not To Be Released - Judge The Nigeria Lawyer:
Burial: Why I Ordered Ndubuisi Kanu’s Corpse Not To Be Released - Judge
Burial: Why I ordered Ndubuisi Kanu’s corpse not to be released – Judge The Eagle Online:
Burial: Why I ordered Ndubuisi Kanu’s corpse not to be released – Judge
Judge: Why I stopped release of Ndubuisi Kanu’s corpse - P.M. News PM News:
Judge: Why I stopped release of Ndubuisi Kanu’s corpse - P.M. News
Judge refuses to release Ex-Lagos Governor’s Corpse to Family, gives reason Politics Nigeria:
Judge refuses to release Ex-Lagos Governor’s Corpse to Family, gives reason


   More Picks
1 Annie Idibia deactivates her Instagram account amid claims of infidelity - Correct NG, 16 hours ago
2 Actor Granville Adams dies at 58 after long battle with cancer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Night Club Owner Obi Cubana Hosts BBNaija Stars Angel And Whitemoney.. - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Drug cartel abduct former NDLEA officer in Benue, asks that its member who was arrested be released - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 I now like most of the things I used to criticize because I was broke - Adekunle Gold - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Female police officer missing after unknown gunmen attack Enugu police station - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Reprisal Attack: Military kill 32 terror bandits fleeing from Zamfara, in Niger State, hours after they killed 5 Policemen - Global Upfront, 10 hours ago
8 Insecurity aimed at Islamizing Nigeria – Ex-ABU VC, Prof Saror - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 22-year-old man arrested for allegedly attempting to rape his married cousin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 The Taliban says U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info