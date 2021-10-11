Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

'Wole Soyinka is not dead' - His son says after Twitter account purportedly belonging to 2021 Nobel Laureate Abdulrazak Gurnar announced his death
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka is not dead, his son has confirmed.


This comes after an account supposedly belonging to Abdulrazak Gurnar, winner of the 2021 Nobel prize for literature, said Soy

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

