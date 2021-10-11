Post News
News at a Glance
'Wole Soyinka is not dead' - His son says after Twitter account purportedly belonging to 2021 Nobel Laureate Abdulrazak Gurnar announced his death
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka is not dead, his son has confirmed.
This comes after an account supposedly belonging to Abdulrazak Gurnar, winner of the 2021 Nobel prize for literature, said Soy
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
On Monday, an account supposedly belonging to Abdulrazak Gurnar, winner of the 2021 Nobel prize for literature, said Soyinka is dead.
Biz Watch Nigeria:
Report Of Soyinka Being Dead Is False - Son
Top Naija:
Wole Soyinka’s son speaks on father’s death
Nigerian Eye:
Prof. Soyinka is not dead, says son
PM News:
Prof. Wole Soyinka not dead - P.M. News
The Genius Media:
FACT CHECK- Wole Soyinka Is Dead?
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Professor Wole Soyinka NOT dead | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Instablog 9ja:
Wole Soyinka is not dead -- His son says after a Twitter account purportedly belonging to 2021 Nobel Laureate Abdulrazak Gurnar announced his death
One moment please...