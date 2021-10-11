Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sit-at-home wasted Igbo lives, economy — Ekweremadu
News photo Daily Trust  - A former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekwermadu, has said that one of the worst things that could happen to the Igbo people at this time was to allow their homeland to be turned into a theatre of war.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

