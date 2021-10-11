Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NCC’s regulatory instruments set to facilitate 5G deployment, tackle insecurity - Danbatta
The Eagle Online  - The three instruments, which were subjected to a public inquiry on Tuesday physically and virtually, include the Spectrum Trading Guidelines (STG), Registration of Telephone Subscribers Regulations, and the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Replacement ...

13 hours ago
1 Annie Idibia deactivates her Instagram account amid claims of infidelity - Correct NG, 24 hours ago
2 Female police officer missing after unknown gunmen attack Enugu police station - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Actor Granville Adams dies at 58 after long battle with cancer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Night Club Owner Obi Cubana Hosts BBNaija Stars Angel And Whitemoney.. - Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Drug cartel abduct former NDLEA officer in Benue, asks that its member who was arrested be released - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 I now like most of the things I used to criticize because I was broke - Adekunle Gold - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Reprisal Attack: Military kill 32 terror bandits fleeing from Zamfara, in Niger State, hours after they killed 5 Policemen - Global Upfront, 18 hours ago
8 Insecurity aimed at Islamizing Nigeria – Ex-ABU VC, Prof Saror - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 22-year-old man arrested for allegedly attempting to rape his married cousin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
10 How I Rejected Huge Sum Of Money, Sacrificed My Senate Seat To Stop Obasanjo’s Third Term Bid— Ex-Senate President - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
