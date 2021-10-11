Post News
News at a Glance
2021 International Day of the Girl Child: Bauchi gov celebrates girl child, vacates seat for 14-year-old Katagum
Daily Post
- As the world marks this year's International Day of the Girl Child, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, on Monday, joined the world
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Child marriage kills over 60 girls daily ― Save the Children
The Punch:
Ministry gets ‘one-day minister’ to mark International Girl Child Day
Independent:
Child Marriage: 60 Girls Die Daily, SCI Girlhood Report
YNaija:
Adebola Williams launches book to celebrate International Day of the Girl Child
The Street Journal:
2021 Int’l Day Of Girl Child: Child Marriage Kills Over 60 Girls Daily – CSO
PM News:
Adebola Williams launches book on Girl Child - P.M. News
Republican Nigeria:
Happy International Girl Child Day
Tech Economy:
Four Apps to empower girls this International Day of the Girl
More Picks
1
The exchange rate is artificially low ' Osinbajo asks CBN to make the exchange rate reflective of the market -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
2
Annie Idibia deactivates her Instagram account amid claims of infidelity -
Correct NG,
15 hours ago
3
Actor Granville Adams dies at 58 after long battle with cancer -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
4
Night Club Owner Obi Cubana Hosts BBNaija Stars Angel And Whitemoney.. -
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
12 hours ago
5
Drug cartel abduct former NDLEA officer in Benue, asks that its member who was arrested be released -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
6
I now like most of the things I used to criticize because I was broke - Adekunle Gold -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
7
Reprisal Attack: Military kill 32 terror bandits fleeing from Zamfara, in Niger State, hours after they killed 5 Policemen -
Global Upfront,
9 hours ago
8
Insecurity aimed at Islamizing Nigeria – Ex-ABU VC, Prof Saror -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
9
22-year-old man arrested for allegedly attempting to rape his married cousin -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
10
Buhari administration approved 878 contracts in six years - SGF Boss Mustapha -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
