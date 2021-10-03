Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
BBC World Service - Africa Today, The widow of Thomas Sankara on the opening of the trial in Burkina Faso into his killing 34 years ago.
BBC Africa
- Fourteen men go on trial accused of killing the former Burkina Faso President
22 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Burkina Faso to try ex-president, 13 others on 1987 Sankara assassination
The Punch:
Burkina Faso begins trial of Sankara's alleged killers 34 years after
Sahara Reporters:
Burkina Faso Opens Trial On 1987 Assassination Of Revolutionary Leader, Sankara
Ripples Nigeria:
Burkina Faso begins trial of alleged killers of ex-leader, Thomas Sankara
Global Village Extra:
Burkina Faso Begins Trial Of Sankara’s Alleged Killers 34 Years After
Republican Nigeria:
BURKINA FASO ASSASSINATION TRIAL – USAGM
Africa News:
Burkina Faso: Trial to know who killed Thomas Sankara opens
More Picks
1
The exchange rate is artificially low ' Osinbajo asks CBN to make the exchange rate reflective of the market -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
2
Annie Idibia deactivates her Instagram account amid claims of infidelity -
Correct NG,
15 hours ago
3
Actor Granville Adams dies at 58 after long battle with cancer -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
4
Night Club Owner Obi Cubana Hosts BBNaija Stars Angel And Whitemoney.. -
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
12 hours ago
5
Drug cartel abduct former NDLEA officer in Benue, asks that its member who was arrested be released -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
6
I now like most of the things I used to criticize because I was broke - Adekunle Gold -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
7
Reprisal Attack: Military kill 32 terror bandits fleeing from Zamfara, in Niger State, hours after they killed 5 Policemen -
Global Upfront,
9 hours ago
8
Insecurity aimed at Islamizing Nigeria – Ex-ABU VC, Prof Saror -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
9
22-year-old man arrested for allegedly attempting to rape his married cousin -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
10
Buhari administration approved 878 contracts in six years - SGF Boss Mustapha -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
