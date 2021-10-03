Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BBC World Service - Africa Today, The widow of Thomas Sankara on the opening of the trial in Burkina Faso into his killing 34 years ago.
BBC Africa  - Fourteen men go on trial accused of killing the former Burkina Faso President

22 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Burkina Faso to try ex-president, 13 others on 1987 Sankara assassination Nigerian Tribune:
Burkina Faso to try ex-president, 13 others on 1987 Sankara assassination
Burkina Faso begins trial of Sankara The Punch:
Burkina Faso begins trial of Sankara's alleged killers 34 years after
Sahara Reporters:
Burkina Faso Opens Trial On 1987 Assassination Of Revolutionary Leader, Sankara
Burkina Faso begins trial of alleged killers of ex-leader, Thomas Sankara Ripples Nigeria:
Burkina Faso begins trial of alleged killers of ex-leader, Thomas Sankara
Burkina Faso Begins Trial Of Sankara’s Alleged Killers 34 Years After Global Village Extra:
Burkina Faso Begins Trial Of Sankara’s Alleged Killers 34 Years After
BURKINA FASO ASSASSINATION TRIAL – USAGM Republican Nigeria:
BURKINA FASO ASSASSINATION TRIAL – USAGM
Africa News:
Burkina Faso: Trial to know who killed Thomas Sankara opens


