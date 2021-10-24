Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
"Can you hold the head of your child and swear that I caused your marriage to break up?"- interior designer Ehi Ogbebor tackles estranged wife of her new man (audio)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Interior designer, Ehi Ogbebor, has challenged Cynthia, the estranged wife of her new man, Dennis Osifo, to provide proof that she indeed caused the crash of their marriage.
Over the
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“Can you hold the head of your child and swear that I caused your marriage to break up?” – Interior designer, Ehi Ogbebor continues to tackle estranged wife of her new man (Audio)
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Can you hold the head of your child and swear that I caused your marriage to break up?” – Interior designer, Ehi Ogbebor continues to tackle estranged wife of her new man (Audio)
Luci Post:
“Can you hold the head of your child and swear that I caused your marriage to break up?” – Interior designer, Ehi Ogbebor continues to tackle estranged wife of her new man (Audio)
Naija Parrot:
“Can you hold the head of your child and swear that I caused your marriage to break up?” – Interior designer, Ehi Ogbebor continues to tackle estranged wife of her new man (Audio)
Gist Lovers:
“Can You Swear That I Caused Your Marriage to Break Up?” – Ehi Ogbebor Continues to Tackle Ex-Wife of Her New Man
More Picks
1
Seyi Shay Shares Why Tiwa Savage Is Lucky She Didn’t React To Their Clash In A Bad Way -
Too Xclusive,
3 hours ago
2
Female police officer missing after unknown gunmen attack Enugu police station -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
Night Club Owner Obi Cubana Hosts BBNaija Stars Angel And Whitemoney.. -
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
1 day ago
4
NCC’s regulatory instruments set to facilitate 5G deployment, tackle insecurity - Danbatta -
The Eagle Online,
16 hours ago
5
Methodist prelate proposes N25,000 largesse for repentant Boko Haram, bandits -
The Punch,
7 hours ago
6
World Bank: Nigeria, other low-income nations piled up $860b debts in 2020 -
The Nation,
6 hours ago
7
Reprisal Attack: Military kill 32 terror bandits fleeing from Zamfara, in Niger State, hours after they killed 5 Policemen -
Global Upfront,
21 hours ago
8
COVID-19: NCDC registers 9 deaths, 284 new infections | Health | herald.ng -
The Herald,
39 mins ago
9
Insecurity aimed at Islamizing Nigeria – Ex-ABU VC, Prof Saror -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
10
22-year-old man arrested for allegedly attempting to rape his married cousin -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
