Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
World Bank: Nigeria, other low-income nations piled up $860b debts in 2020
The Nation
- By Nduka Chiejina, Abuja and Collins Nweze, Lagos Low income countries, including Nigeria, piled up a debt of $860 billion last year, following COVID-19 outbreak, the World Bank has said.
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Debts of low-income countries rise to $860bn in 2020 ― World Bank
Daily Post:
Low-income countries' debt rose to $860bn in 2020 - World Bank
The Nigeria Lawyer:
World Bank: Nigeria, 46 Other Low-Income Countries’ Debt Burden Rose 12% in 2020 to $860bn
Prompt News:
Low-Income Country Debts Rise to $860bn in 2020 – World Bank
The Will:
COVID-19: Low-Income Country Debts Hit $860bn 2020 – World Bank
More Picks
1
Actor Granville Adams dies at 58 after long battle with cancer -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Night Club Owner Obi Cubana Hosts BBNaija Stars Angel And Whitemoney.. -
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Drug cartel abduct former NDLEA officer in Benue, asks that its member who was arrested be released -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
I now like most of the things I used to criticize because I was broke - Adekunle Gold -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
2021 International Day of the Girl Child: Bauchi gov celebrates girl child, vacates seat for 14-year-old Katagum -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
6
Female police officer missing after unknown gunmen attack Enugu police station -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
7
Reprisal Attack: Military kill 32 terror bandits fleeing from Zamfara, in Niger State, hours after they killed 5 Policemen -
Global Upfront,
17 hours ago
8
Insecurity aimed at Islamizing Nigeria – Ex-ABU VC, Prof Saror -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
9
22-year-old man arrested for allegedly attempting to rape his married cousin -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
10
The Taliban says U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...