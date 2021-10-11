Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Seyi Shay Shares Why Tiwa Savage Is Lucky She Didn't React To Their Clash In A Bad Way
Too Xclusive
- Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay has revealed why her clash with Tiwa Savage wasn't as dramatic she would have wanted. In...
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Seyi Shay addresses fight with Tiwa Savage months later (Video)
Lailas News:
Seyi Shay addresses fight with Tiwa Savage
The Dabigal Blog:
Seyi Shay addresses fight with Tiwa Savage months later (Video)
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Seyi Shay addresses fight with Tiwa Savage months later (Video)
Republican Nigeria:
Seyi Shay Talks About Fight With Tiwa Savage (Video)
Gist Lovers:
Seyi Shay speaks About Fight With Tiwa Savage (Video)
Naija on Point:
‘My Fight with Tiwa Savage Would Have Been Very Different If I Didn’t Have Peace At That Period’ – Seyi Shay
Tunde Ednut:
Seyi Shay Shares Why Tiwa Savage Is Lucky She Didn’t React To Their Clash In A Bad Way
More Picks
1
Female police officer missing after unknown gunmen attack Enugu police station -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
2
Night Club Owner Obi Cubana Hosts BBNaija Stars Angel And Whitemoney.. -
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog,
23 hours ago
3
I now like most of the things I used to criticize because I was broke - Adekunle Gold -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Reprisal Attack: Military kill 32 terror bandits fleeing from Zamfara, in Niger State, hours after they killed 5 Policemen -
Global Upfront,
20 hours ago
5
Insecurity aimed at Islamizing Nigeria – Ex-ABU VC, Prof Saror -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
6
22-year-old man arrested for allegedly attempting to rape his married cousin -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
7
How I Rejected Huge Sum Of Money, Sacrificed My Senate Seat To Stop Obasanjo’s Third Term Bid— Ex-Senate President -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
8
The Taliban says U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
World Bank: Nigeria, other low-income nations piled up $860b debts in 2020 -
The Nation,
4 hours ago
10
'Wole Soyinka is not dead' - His son says after Twitter account purportedly belonging to 2021 Nobel Laureate Abdulrazak Gurnar announced his death -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
One moment please...