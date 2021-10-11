Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Exchange rate deterring investors, allow it reflect market reality – Osinbajo urges CBN
The Street Journal  - With the naira exchanging for N411 to a dollar at the official side of the market as against N565 at the parallel market, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has now urged the Central Bank of Nigeria to allow the naira reflect the true reality of the market.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

