COVID-19: NCDC registers 9 deaths, 284 new infections | Health | herald.ng

COVID-19: NCDC registers 9 deaths, 284 new infections
The Herald  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has registered 284 additional COVID-19 infections with nine related deaths across 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

