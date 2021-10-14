Nigeria records 251 new cases of COVID-19, total now 208,404

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 251 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 208,404. Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineNigeria records 251 new cases of COVID-19, total now 208,404The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 251 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 208,404.



