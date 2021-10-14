Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mark Zuckerberg’s impostor, Jatto, others jailed for internet fraud in Ilorin
News photo Vanguard News  - A 21 year-old internet fraudster, Jatto Sheriff Umar, who posed as the founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, in order to defraud unsuspecting victims via online relationship, has been convicted and sentenced to prison for offences bordering on ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Court jails Mark Zuckerberg’s impostor for internet fraud in Ilorin | News | herald.ng The Herald:
Court jails Mark Zuckerberg’s impostor for internet fraud in Ilorin | News | herald.ng
Mark Zuckerberg’s jailed for internet fraud in Ilorin Lailas News:
Mark Zuckerberg’s jailed for internet fraud in Ilorin
Mark Zuckerberg’s jailed for internet fraud in Ilorin The Dabigal Blog:
Mark Zuckerberg’s jailed for internet fraud in Ilorin
Mark Zuckerberg’s impostor, four others jailed for Internet Fraud in Ilorin (Photos) Luci Post:
Mark Zuckerberg’s impostor, four others jailed for Internet Fraud in Ilorin (Photos)
Mark Zuckerberg’s imposter, four others jailed for internet fraud in Nigeria Monte Oz Live:
Mark Zuckerberg’s imposter, four others jailed for internet fraud in Nigeria
‘Mark Zuckerberg’ Sentenced To Prison For Internet Fraud Naija News:
‘Mark Zuckerberg’ Sentenced To Prison For Internet Fraud


   More Picks
1 Kayode Adebowale emerges 13th VC of University of Ibadan, first Ibadan man in 73 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 FG makes Covid -19 jabs compulsory for civil servants from Dec 1, 2021 - TV360 Nigeria, 16 hours ago
3 Court orders Oyedepo's university to pay ex-employee N10.3m as damages, terminal benefit - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 Nigerians reacts to video of singer, Zinolesky passionately kissing Naira Marley’s sister, Shubomi (watch) - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
5 Nigerians mourn as fast-rising compere, MC Eve dies in a car crash in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Nigeria records 251 new cases of COVID-19, total now 208,404 - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
7 Nigerian Government To Create COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Centres In Churches, Universities, Others - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
8 Chiwetalu Agu says every officer wanted to interact with him in detention so that they can have a 'feel of him' | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 4 hours ago
9 Formulate Laws Banning Govt Officials’ Kids From Studying Abroad, ASUU Tells National Assembly - Affairs TV, 16 hours ago
10 Oyo govt to revoke contracts from 22 firms over breach of agreement - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info