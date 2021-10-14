Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Electoral Act: CAN hails senate for reverting to electronic voting, transmission
The Eagle Online  - CAN’s General Secretary Joseph Daramola made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CAN hails Senate over electronic voting, transmission The Nation:
CAN hails Senate over electronic voting, transmission
CAN commends Senate for reverting to electronic voting, transmission The Herald:
CAN commends Senate for reverting to electronic voting, transmission
Society Gazette Nigeria:
CAN Commends Senate Over U-Turn On Electronic Voting, Transmission
CAN Applauds Senate Over U-Turn On Electronic Voting, Transmission Naija News:
CAN Applauds Senate Over U-Turn On Electronic Voting, Transmission
CAN lauds senate for reverting to electronic voting, transmission 1st for Credible News:
CAN lauds senate for reverting to electronic voting, transmission
Electronic Transmission: CAN Applauds Senate Over U-Turn Anaedo Online:
Electronic Transmission: CAN Applauds Senate Over U-Turn


   More Picks
1 Kayode Adebowale emerges 13th VC of University of Ibadan, first Ibadan man in 73 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 FG makes Covid -19 jabs compulsory for civil servants from Dec 1, 2021 - TV360 Nigeria, 16 hours ago
3 Court orders Oyedepo's university to pay ex-employee N10.3m as damages, terminal benefit - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 Nigerians reacts to video of singer, Zinolesky passionately kissing Naira Marley’s sister, Shubomi (watch) - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
5 Nigerians mourn as fast-rising compere, MC Eve dies in a car crash in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 Nigeria records 251 new cases of COVID-19, total now 208,404 - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
7 Nigerian Government To Create COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Centres In Churches, Universities, Others - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
8 Chiwetalu Agu says every officer wanted to interact with him in detention so that they can have a 'feel of him' | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 4 hours ago
9 Formulate Laws Banning Govt Officials’ Kids From Studying Abroad, ASUU Tells National Assembly - Affairs TV, 16 hours ago
10 Oyo govt to revoke contracts from 22 firms over breach of agreement - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info